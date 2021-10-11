Police looking for suspect in deadly 2019 shooting at Portsmouth apartment complex

Police are looking for Jahquan Jones, who is accused of fatally shooting Jamel Howell at Churchland Forest Apartments back in August 2019.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 2019.

Police in Portsmouth are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened at Churchland Forest Apartments over two years ago.

The incident happened on the evening of August 6, 2019. Police responded to the apartment complex in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court. Medics at the scene pronounced Jamel Howell dead.

Jahquan Jones, who was 19 at the time, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday that those charges were eventually nolle prosse. That means prosecutors did not have enough evidence to move the case forward but could bring those charges back if more evidence is presented.

On October 7, 2021, Jones was re-indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information or who may know of Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.