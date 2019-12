PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a robbery that took place Monday night at a convenience store in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers say two men robbed the Happy Mini Mart on Victory Boulevard. One of them was armed with a large knife and demanded money. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 p.m.

The suspects left the store with an unknown amount of cash and no one was hurt.

No other details have been released at this time.