Suspect arrested in connection to Chesapeake car chase and crash that sent woman, baby to hospital

Jahmontae Marquise Smith, 20, was arrested and is being charged with crimes related to the police chase and crash.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman and baby were seriously hurt after a police pursuit ended when Jahmontae Smith allegedly crashed into them earlier in the week.

Smith, 20, is now facing charges in connection to the chase and crash.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the car chase began on Freeman Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday and ended on George Washington Highway, near Gilmerton Road. Investigators said officers had attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the car did not stop.

Police said the pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into a car that wasn't involved in the chase. A woman and baby in that car both had to go to the hospital.

Officials said the infant had been observed and treated for minor injuries and would be released Tuesday. The woman was said to be in stable condition, receiving treatment for moderate injuries.