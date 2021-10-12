Suspect arrested after firing a gun inside NSU housing

Norfolk State University police said no one was injured, but the building was damaged by the gunfire.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University police announced Friday that a suspect has been arrested after they fired a gun inside university housing.

The shots fired incident happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday at NSU's Spartan Suites, an apartment complex on campus.

When police arrived, they found part of the building had been damaged by gunfire but no one was injured.

After an investigation, police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man, at a residence in the 2600 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered the weapon. The suspect later gave a full confession about firing the weapon in the building.

NSU officials said the man was arrested for reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and other related charges.