Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Va. police captain

The suspect was wanted in a Saturday collision, in which Henrico County Police Capt. Donald Lambert Jr. died at the scene near Hanover County Municipal Airport.

HENRICO, Va. — Police have arrested a motorist now charged in a hit-and-run crash in central Virginia in which a pedestrian who died was an off-duty officer.

The Henrico County Police Department says Justin Thomas Regensburg of Chesterfield County was taken into custody on Sunday.

He's in jail and charged with two felony hit-and-run counts.

