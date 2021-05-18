Yorktown man arrested after shots exchanged between Newport News Police officers, suspect in Port Warwick

Even though Deston Coward, 22, fired at officers, and officers shot back, a police spokesperson said nobody was hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Yorktown man was arrested in Port Warwick Tuesday after he allegedly shot at Newport News Police Officers who were trying to arrest him.

The exchange happened around 10:45 at an apartment complex.

A release from NNPD said officers were trying to apprehend Coward, who had warrants out of James City County.

The officers ended up chasing the Yorktown man near Nat Turner Boulevard, and that's when he's reported to have started shooting a gun at them.

Coward was stopped when a citizen grabbed him, and held him until officers could make the arrest.