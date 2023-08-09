Wanted man comments on Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office social media post about him

Matthew Herba was last seen in the area of 1141 North Road Street in Elizabeth City, which is near the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that it is looking for a wanted man who ran into the woods.

Matthew Herba was last seen in the area of 1141 North Road Street in Elizabeth City, which is near the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, he was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, pants and a backpack.

The sheriff's office didn't specify why Herba is wanted but encouraged people to reach out to the non-emergency line at 252-331-1500 if they see him and to approach with caution.

"This incident will cause high presence of law enforcement in the area," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

On the same Facebook post, a person sharing Herba's name and picture replied, "What am I wanted for?" a question that many others echoed in the comments section.

"I'm long gone it don't matter," Herba responded.