x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in Hampton convenience store shooting considered armed and dangerous, police say

The shooting left 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, of Yorktown, dead and a 29-year-old Newport News man hurt.
Credit: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Police say 31-year-old Dwayne Demario Marrow, of Newport News, is wanted for a murder that happened at a convenience store on July 16.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven on W. Mercury Boulevard at the intersection with Orcutt Avenue. The shooting left 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, of Yorktown, dead and a 29-year-old Newport News man hurt.

Marrow is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you've seen him, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man arrested for February homicide in Newport News

Before You Leave, Check This Out