Suspect in Hampton convenience store shooting considered armed and dangerous, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are searching for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Police say 31-year-old Dwayne Demario Marrow, of Newport News, is wanted for a murder that happened at a convenience store on July 16.

The shooting happened at a 7-Eleven on W. Mercury Boulevard at the intersection with Orcutt Avenue. The shooting left 27-year-old Jahleel Angus, of Yorktown, dead and a 29-year-old Newport News man hurt.

Marrow is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.