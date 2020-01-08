Suspect in custody after 61-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Newport News

Officers found a 61-year-old man inside a home on 78th Street suffering from a stab wound. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a suspect is in custody after a man was fatally stabbed overnight.

Police responded to a stabbing around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of 78th Street. That's off of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers found a 61-year-old man inside a home suffering from a stab wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the victim and another person--both knew each other--got into a fight. The victim was stabbed and the suspect took off from the scene.

The suspect was later found in the area and is now in custody.