Crime

Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in

The home invasion of two elderly residents happened just a week ago. The whole thing was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.
Credit: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the suspects in the home invasion of two elderly residents turned himself in Wednesday.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

The home invasion happened just a week ago on Turnpike Road. According to police, two men entered the home and ordered the elderly couple to get inside a linen closet at gunpoint. 

Credit: PPD

He is charged with the following:

  • Armed Burglary
  • Use of a Firearm
  • Abduction
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Burglary

The other suspect, 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr., is still wanted by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

