Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One of the suspects in the home invasion of two elderly residents turned himself in Wednesday.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Mitchell Boney Jr., 25, is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

The home invasion happened just a week ago on Turnpike Road. According to police, two men entered the home and ordered the elderly couple to get inside a linen closet at gunpoint.

He is charged with the following:

Armed Burglary

Use of a Firearm

Abduction

Conspiracy to Commit a Burglary

The other suspect, 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr., is still wanted by police.