Suspect pursuit leads to 'chaotic scene' outside Gloucester Walmart

A police pursuit that ended at Walmart led to numerous people reporting a shooter in the area, but those reports were false.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Panic and confusion resulted in reports of an active shooter at a Gloucester Walmart, but deputies say such reports were false and nobody was injured on Monday.

The incident began around 4 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy reportedly saw a man driving a Honda SUV come to a stop on Justice Drive and begin to spray something on a speed limit sign.

The deputy approached the suspect, who then allegedly sped off at a high rate of speed.

A police pursuit began, and the suspect drove to the Walmart parking lot, where deputies say he got out holding a knife. Several bystanders were in the area, but the pursuing officers were able to subdue the man without anyone getting hurt.

The sheriff's office described the scene as "chaotic" with several false reports coming in of a shooter in the area. Deputies say there was no gunman and no shooting took place.

The suspect who started the whole chain of events, 20-year-old Ben McMurtray of Dutton, is charged with felony evade and elude, several traffic infractions, and disorderly conduct.