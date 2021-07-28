Man wanted in connection with November 2020 murder in Franklin

Police say they believe Melkwane Remony Mitchell shot and killed Delvontae Boone on Nov. 8. He is considered armed and dangerous.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The Franklin Police Department is looking for a man who they believe shot and killed 28-year-old Delvontae Boone on November 8, 2020.

Police say they responded to a call for shots fired around 2:37 a.m. in the 600 Block of Oak Street and found Boone who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, police have obtained arrest warrants and are searching for Melkwane Remony Mitchell, 29, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, or if you see Mitchell, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575.