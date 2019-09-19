HERTFORD, N.C. — A man who ran from police and caused school lockdowns in Hertford on Wednesday has been captured.

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office said Travis Bryce Searcy was taken into custody without incident on Thursday.

Searcy was wanted after police responded to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment complex on Stokes Drive. It was also near an area where there had been calls of shots fired about an hour earlier, which led to nearby Perquimans County High School and Hertford Grammar School to be placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Searcy allegedly fled from police and ran into the woods behind Perquimans High. Two officers were hurt chasing Searcy, and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said that thanks to several tips from the community, they were able to track down Searcy on Thursday in the Holiday Island area.

He was arrested on 13 charges and placed under a $200,500 secured bond.

