Police search suspected Portsmouth clubhouse of Wheels of Soul Outlaw Motorcycle Gang

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The arrest of an alleged motorcycle gang member in Isle of Wight County has now led to a search warrant at a building in Portsmouth, investigators said.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said two search warrants were executed Friday in the 2600 block of Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth. Investigators believe the location is a clubhouse for the Wheels of Soul Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

The search came after the December arrest of suspected gang member Ronald Matthews. Deputies said Matthews and other members of the gang are believed to have been involved in illegal activities.

No one was arrested during Friday's search.