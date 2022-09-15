x
Crime

Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents

The two men reportedly entered the home and ordered two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint. The home invasion happened in broad daylight.
Credit: PPD
Mitchell Boney Jr. is pictured left and Tyree Boney Jr. is pictured right.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr.

The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.

According to PPD, the suspects then stole a safe and a wallet. No injuries were reported, but the whole incident was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.

Credit: PPD

Both men are now wanted for the following:

  • Armed Burglary
  • Use of a Firearm
  • Abduction
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Burglary

Mitchell Boney Jr. is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.

