Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday.
Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr.
The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.
According to PPD, the suspects then stole a safe and a wallet. No injuries were reported, but the whole incident was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.
Both men are now wanted for the following:
- Armed Burglary
- Use of a Firearm
- Abduction
- Conspiracy to Commit a Burglary
Mitchell Boney Jr. is known to drive an orange 2017 Dodge Charger with VA Tags UBS7788.