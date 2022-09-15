Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents

The two men reportedly entered the home and ordered two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint. The home invasion happened in broad daylight.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr.

The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.

According to PPD, the suspects then stole a safe and a wallet. No injuries were reported, but the whole incident was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.

Both men are now wanted for the following:

Armed Burglary

Use of a Firearm

Abduction

Conspiracy to Commit a Burglary