Suspicious death investigation underway in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sherriff's Office said Monday that it was investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bethany Church Rd. shortly before 1:30 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received a call about an unconscious person in a home.

When they arrived, they found that he had died. Deputies say the man was 62-year-old, Donald Clark.

People with the medical examiner's officer were at the home, and deputies said they were working to get more information.