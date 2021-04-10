Suspicious death investigation underway in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sherriff's Office said Monday that it was investigating a suspicious death.
Deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bethany Church Rd. shortly before 1:30 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received a call about an unconscious person in a home.
When they arrived, they found that he had died. Deputies say the man was 62-year-old, Donald Clark.
People with the medical examiner's officer were at the home, and deputies said they were working to get more information.
If you know anything about this incident that could help deputies, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.