Portsmouth first responders investigate suspicious package at Wawa

Police are asking people to avoid the area until 5:30 p.m. as they look into the incident.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth first responders are asking people to stay away from the Wawa on Frederick Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.

Portsmouth police are working with the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police to investigate the incident.

On Twitter, the police department asked that people stay away from the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard for the next two hours, until 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can be awarded up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.