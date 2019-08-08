NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An overnight SWAT situation in Newport News has ended peacefully and with the suspect in custody.

Authorities say the standoff began at the Auburn Pointe Apartments just before midnight, on Crescent Way in Denbigh.

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Apachee Lark, wouldn't leave the apartment. Police say Lark was already wanted on strangulation, assault, attempted malicious wounding and abduction charges.

Officers were eventually able to arrest Lark about two hours later.

No one was hurt during the standoff.