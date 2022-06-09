York County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said someone reported that Kristen McAllister, 32, had an inappropriate relationship with a student in late 2021.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County teacher is behind bars after the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office (YPSO) says she took indecent liberties with a child.

Kristen McAllister, 32, was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A spokeswoman for YPSO said someone reported that McAllister had developed an inappropriate relationship with a student in late 2021.

The Tabb High School website lists Kristen McAllister as an English teacher.

YPSO said they know of one victim in this case, but they're taking tips in case anyone else was hurt.