Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for strangling woman, hiding her body

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a woman and then hiding her body behind a library in York County.

Earlier this year, 43-year-old Robert Ardell Carroll Jr. pleaded guilty to malicious wounding, concealing a body, and strangulation.

In April of 2020, the body of 45-year-old Marcia Sabrina Distaso (aka Dumas) was found wrapped in plastic behind Tabb Library.

Prosecutors said Carroll strangled Distaso, who was his live-in girlfriend, and after her body decomposed for a week, he and a second man dumped her body behind a library.