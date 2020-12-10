Tactical team sent to Newport News domestic situation

Authorities set up a perimeter around a home on Ivy Avenue where a man allegedly assaulted a woman. A tactical team was sent there to help handle the situation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tactical team was sent to a home in Newport News Monday morning to bring a domestic situation under control.

Police were first called to the domestic situation in the 1500 block of Ivy Avenue a little after 9 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the victim reported that she was assaulted at the home by a man she knows. Police tried to reach out to the suspect and ended up having to set up a perimeter around the residence.

They called the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit to the scene around 10:30 a.m.