JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner.

In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University are deeply saddened by the reported tragic shooting of JMU alumna Abby Zwerner. We offer prayers and best wishes for Abby's health and recovery and want to do all we can to support Abby, her family and friends, fellow teachers and current students and their families at this incredibly difficult time. JMU is prepared to support those impacted by this incident now and in the weeks to come."

A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community. Posted by James Madison University on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Also, on Saturday afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said he had met with the victim and her family, and that she has improved and is currently listed in stable condition.

Ms. Zwerner was shot in the abdomen Friday by a 6-year-old student who had brought a gun to school. She was initially listed in critical condition.