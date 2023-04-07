Teacher with Suffolk Public Schools arrested for straw purchases of firearms

According to police, Nicole McDonald-Awolow bought more than a dozen firearms and provided them to a person who is prohibited from having them.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department arrested a teacher with Suffolk Public Schools on Friday on multiple counts of straw purchases of firearms.

This investigation began after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) noticed the transactions and flagged them with the Suffolk Police Department’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team.

McDonald-Awolow faces 12 felony counts of Purchasing a Firearm and providing it to an Ineligible Person. She's currently being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.