WARNING: This story includes graphic details some may find disturbing.

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A Round Rock teen has been charged after he directed police to the body of his mother's one-year-old Australian Shepherd, which police said he admitted to dissecting and beheading.

According to court documents, suspect Sebastian Deen Abdullah's mother called police on Nov. 9, 2018, to report that he had left the apartment with her dog, Stella, a few days prior and that the dog had since been missing. She reported that Abdullah, 18, told her he had taken "Stella" camping in a field and that she ran away.

Police said the woman reported that she noticed her son returned home with dried blood on his clothing, which she said he did not have on him when he left. She told police that since she knew he had a violent past, she asked him if he had hurt anyone and he did not answer.

Officials later checked in with the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to learn that the mother had adopted the dog when she was approximately three months old, and she had been her owner since.

On Nov. 13, the mother reported she believed the body of the dog may be in a field nearby Louis Henna Boulevard. On Nov. 14, police conducted a field search in the area and discovered a teal and white dog harness that Stella was last seen wearing.

On Nov. 20, police returned to their residence and found the suspect cleaning out the trunk of a vehicle. Police said Abdullah misidentified himself as his brother. There, the mother reported she thought the vehicle "smelled like a dead animal." Officials later inspected the trunk and noticed dark stain spots and said the smell indeed resembled a dead animal.

Later, on Nov. 21, Abdullah agreed to an interview with police, in which he said he knew the dog was dead. Police said he admitted to misidentifying himself earlier because he knew his mother had called police after he returned home wearing bloody clothing.

The documents state that Abdullah then admitted to hurting the dog, stating he put tape over her mouth, "put her down" with a knife, played with her body, stabbed her multiple times, decapitated and dissected her. He said he killed her one day and then dumped the body the next, stating he was planning to bury her but did not want to get in trouble.

Police said the teen admitted to dropping the body in the water by a bridge near the Downtown Round Rock library. Officials located Stella's body, identified through her microchip that was still intact, in a bag underwater near that area on Nov. 21. Other evidence, such as a bloody knife, tape and fur, were also discovered in the field near Louis Henna Boulevard.

Abdullah was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.