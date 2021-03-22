Teen arrested, charged after Jan. shooting near Virginia Wesleyan University

The juvenile suspect was arrested on March 15, and faces charges for robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a teenager after investigating a Jan. 4 shooting where one person was hurt.

The shooting was in the 5900 block of Wesleyan Drive, near the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

The Monday release from the department said the juvenile was arrested on March 15, and faces charges for robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The suspect's name has not been released.