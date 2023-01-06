Teen accused of killing man, shooting another in Gloucester faces new charges

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The teenager accused of shooting two people in Gloucester County early New Year's Day morning, leaving one dead and another hurt, is facing new charges.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old's new charges are second-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill. He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The new charges came after "significant follow-up investigation and evidence analysis," according to the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

The suspect made an appearance in the Gloucester County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court Thursday for a detention hearing. The suspect was ordered to remain detained in the Merrimac Center pending more court proceedings.