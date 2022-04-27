Teen charged in death of 12-year-old Hampton girl

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenage boy has been charged with the death of a 12-year-old girl in Hampton.
Over the weekend, Hampton police found the girl dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on North Roger Peed Drive.
On Wednesday the Hampton Police Division upgraded the death investigation to a homicide.
According to HPD, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with the young girl's death. The teen was charged with the following:
- One count of homicide
- One count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- One count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile
- One count of obstruction of justice
- One count of providing false information to police
The teen is currently in custody on unrelated charges in Norfolk.