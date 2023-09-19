Teen facing felony charges after leading Pasquotank County deputies on chase

The chase ensued shortly after deputies claimed to have seen the suspect driver, Joash Garland, make a drug deal.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old driver is facing a slew of charges, including several felony counts, after attempting to flee from deputies and ultimately crashing into a coffee shop last week, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Tuesday.

The chase ensued Wednesday shortly after deputies claimed to have seen the suspect driver, Joash Garland of Elizabeth City, make a drug deal. Deputies followed Garland through several streets before he crashed into Muddy Waters Coffee Shop, located near the corner of Main and Road streets.

Garland tried to run from the scene but was ultimately found hiding near the 400 block of Cedar Street and brought into custody, the Sheriff's Office said.

After his arrest, authorities discovered he had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) marijuana.

The following day investigators executed a search warrant on Garland's Dodge Charger where the Sheriff's Office says 20 grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of fentanyl were found. Investigators also discovered more than $16,000 in cash believed to be connected to Garland's suspected drug dealings.

Garland's charges include: