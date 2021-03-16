Teen pleads guilty to murdering Croc's restaurant employee in 2019 deadly shooting

Cameron Barclift pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a weapons charge after he shot and killed a Croc's 19th Street Bistro worker in May 2019.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenage boy pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday in the murder case of a Virginia Beach restaurant employee.

Cameron Barclift was in court Tuesday where he entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and a weapons charge.

The charges stem from a shooting outside Croc's 19th Street Bistro in 2019 where 23-year-old Cole Grant was killed.

On May 8th of that year, Grant, who was an employee at Croc's at the time, was leaving the restaurant late that night with some of his coworkers. One of those employees testified that they were in a truck pulling out of the restaurant's parking lot when one of them smelled marijuana.

They spotted three teenagers and one worker told them they couldn't smoke there.

That's when someone opened fire on the truck and fatally shot Grant in the head.

A detective later testified that Barclift, who was 16 at the time, admitted firing the shot that killed Grant when police saw him walking on 18th Street with the two other teens after the shooting.

The maximum sentence for the second-degree murder charge is 40 years and for the firearm charge, it's three years.