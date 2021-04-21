Teen rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting

The 15-year-old boy, whose name hasn't been shared, was shot near the intersection of Morwin Street and Baychester Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old was shot and seriously hurt in the Bay View area of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from the police department said they were called to help the boy around 3:30 p.m.

The teen, whose name hasn't been shared, had been shot near the intersection of Morwin Street and Baychester Avenue.

Responders rushed him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that might help detectives find a suspect in this shooting, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up or submit a tip online.

You can remain anonymous while sharing tips, and information that leads to an arrest might make a tipster eligible for a cash reward.