Teen sentenced to 30 years in murder over Xbox

Brigham Yahir Mendez was 15 when he shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old who shot and killed a man during a botched robbery attempt of an XBox was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Adams County District Attorney announced Friday.

Brigham Yahir Mendez, who was 15 at the time of the murder, on Oct. 31, 2018 met with 29-year-old Jacob Clymer and his wife, Melinda Hatcher, in Aurora, the DA said.

Clymer and Hatcher had previously arranged to sell an Xbox gaming system. When they arrived near North Billings Street and East Montview Boulevard, the DA said two Hispanic males approached them and said they only had $245 — not the $250 originally agreed upon.

Mendez and the other male left briefly, and when they returned, they pulled a gun and demanded the couple hand over the Xbox despite the fact that they had agreed to accept the lesser amount, the DA said.

The DA said Mendez then shot Clymer repeatedly, and the two fled. Clymer was shot in the head, chest and abdomen.

Mendez, who was tried as an adult, on Oct. 25 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

During sentencing, Clymer’s wife, Hatcher, expressed the pain and loss that she, their children and family had dealt with after the shooting.