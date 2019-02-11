PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they're investigating after a teen was shot in the hand.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 6:20 p.m. Friday for someone with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Cavalier Boulevard.

Police said the actual shooting took place in 1100 block of Horne Avenue.

The boy, who was shot in the hand, is expected to be okay. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police haven't released any information about the shooter.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: James City County Police Investigator arrested on child porn charges

RELATED: Man charged with possessing methamphetamine, explosive device in Chesapeake

RELATED: Norfolk man who claimed innocence for decades-old Virginia Beach robbery pleads guilty

RELATED: Man charged with murder after woman found dead inside Norfolk home