Teenager shot, killed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy died at the hospital after a shooting in Newport News Friday Night, the Newport News Police Department said.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Walden Pond Court in reference to the shooting around 9 p.m., the department said.
Once there, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries early Saturday morning, the department said.
No further information was released, but the department said the investigation into the situation was ongoing.