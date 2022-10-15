Teenager shot, killed in Newport News

The Friday night shooting happened around 9 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy died at the hospital after a shooting in Newport News Friday Night, the Newport News Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Walden Pond Court in reference to the shooting around 9 p.m., the department said.

Once there, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries early Saturday morning, the department said.