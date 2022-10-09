Teen shot while walking on Hampton street, according to police

The 18-year-old told police he was shot by someone in a passing car while walking on Ivy Home Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old is recovering after he was shot while he says he was walking on a Hampton road Sunday afternoon.

According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, they responded to a call for gunshots fired in the 200 block of Ivy Home Road at around 3:30 p.m. Then, while officers were responding to that call, another call was received reporting that a local hospital had received a walk-in shooting victim.

He was subsequently treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the teen, was walking in the area of the 200 block of Ivey Home Road near the intersection with Kecoughtan Road when he was struck by gunfire which came from a passing vehicle.

Police didn't provide any suspect information or a description of the car believed to have been involved.