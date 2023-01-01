Teen believed he killed one man and shot another sought by Gloucester Co. Sheriff's Office

15-year-old Corbin Chase Winnington, also of Hayes is wanted

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A 15-year-old teen is being sought by the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office after they say they believe he shot and killed one man and shot injured another early New Year's morning.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, they were called just after 1 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 7800 Block of Guinea Road in the Hayes area of Gloucester. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a large group of people gathered,

They then found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found another man with a gunshot wound, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital. He was eventually released.

After the agency's Criminal Investigative Division arrived on the scene, interviewed witnesses and recovered physical evidence, it was determined that the suspect in the shooting was 15-year-old Corbin Chase Winnington, also of Hayes. He had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

The release said that "petitions and a detention order have been filed against Winnington charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony." They said that additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

They said Winnington is currently at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.

The release went on to say: "While it is not this agency’s normal practice to release the name or likeness of a juvenile suspect, the danger to the community and the need to safely take Mr. Winnington into custody makes this release necessary."