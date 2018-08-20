PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to track down the suspect who shot a teenager over the weekend in Portsmouth, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted that the shooting happened in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7:21 p.m.

They found a 17-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries to his upper body. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in critical condition.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.

