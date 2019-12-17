CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One teen twin wanted in a violent home burglary has been caught, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced on Tuesday.

The sheriff had announced the search for the twins on Monday, alleging that Kyra and Tyra Faison kicked open the door of an apartment and beat a 20-year-old woman with a frying pan before robbing her.

According to an announcement by Hill, Tyra Faison was caught at a location in Morrow. He says that Kyra Faison remains at large.

The sheriff's office says the original incident happened Dec. 10, and left the victim with head injuries. They allegedly dragged the victim out of her apartment and continued to punch her, before taking her car keys and phone.

Arrest warrants said the girls knew the victim.

The sisters face a range of charges, from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to robbery to criminal trespass-damage to property.

