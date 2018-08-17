VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 18-year-old woman who pushed her friend off a bridge and into a river in Washington is charged with reckless endangerment, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

Tay’lor Smith created “a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to Jordan Holgerson, court documents said.

Smith pushed Holgerson, 16, off the bridge near Moulton Falls on Aug. 8. Holgerson plunged out of control for more than 50 feet before awkwardly hitting the river. The impact broke five of her ribs, punctured one of her lungs and left bruises all over her body.

The push was caught on video and quickly went viral.

“I could’ve died,” Holgerson said.

Exclusive Today show video aired Friday morning shows for the first time the moments leading up to the infamous push.

Smith said she has apologized repeatedly to Holgerson and “feels really bad about what happened.” Smith also said she has stayed away from her home because she has been receiving threats.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday morning, Smith said Holgerson asked her to push her off the bridge if she didn’t have the courage to jump herself.

Holgerson is now recovering at home. Her doctors said she was lucky she wasn't bleeding internally after the fall. She can't do anything active for weeks and says she won't be able to play any fall sports.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” Holgerson said. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

Holgerson's surgeon, MaryClare Sarff, said the impact from the water could have been deadly itself, let alone the nearby rocks.

“When you fall three times your height, 50 percent of people will die,” said Sarff.

