HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to track down whoever shot up a home early Monday morning, sending a teenage girl to the hospital.

Officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Anne Street at 3:20 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators found out that she was shot while sleeping on a couch in the living room of her home. Medics took her to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found shell casings on the street in front of the house. No one else was hurt.

Police are still working to find the motive around this shooting. No other details are available at this time, including suspect information.