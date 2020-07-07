Teenager charged in connection with man's shooting death in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say shot a man to death in Hampton nearly five months ago.
Officers were sent to the first block of Research drive the afternoon of February 10 after learning about a shooting that took place there.
Investigators say it happened inside a building on that block across Commander Shepard Boulevard from NASA Langley Research Center.
First responders found 18-year-old Jac'Quan Tisdale dead at the scene. A 36-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds. He was released after he recovered.
The suspect faces one count each of felony homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's in custody at a local detention facility.