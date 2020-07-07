x
Teenager charged in connection with man's shooting death in Hampton

A 17-year-old boy faces a felony homicide charge after an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Hampton back in February.
Credit: Hampton Police Division
Hampton police were on Research Drive on Feb. 10, 2020 where two people were shot. One person died at the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say shot a man to death in Hampton nearly five months ago.

Officers were sent to the first block of Research drive the afternoon of February 10 after learning about a shooting that took place there. 

Investigators say it happened inside a building on that block across Commander Shepard Boulevard from NASA Langley Research Center.

First responders found 18-year-old Jac'Quan Tisdale dead at the scene. A 36-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds. He was released after he recovered.

The suspect faces one count each of felony homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He's in custody at a local detention facility.

