Shooting on West Queen Street in Hampton leaves 14-year-old hurt

The victim was a 14-year-old boy, the Hampton Police Division said.

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenager is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West Queen Street, which is close to Power Plant Parkway.

A family member drove the victim, a 14-year-old boy, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded to the hospital around 3 p.m.

The Hampton Police Division said the motive and circumstances of the shooting are unknown, but it is being investigated.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the police division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.