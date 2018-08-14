WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly left a dog in a car in a parking lot at Busch Gardens, then assaulted an officer.

We're told this all went down Monday afternoon. Someone flagged down an officer around 4:45 p.m. after they saw a young pit bull locked in a car in the Busch Gardens France parking lot. The car wasn't running and the windows were closed.

As attempts were made to locate the owner, the officer opened the car using a door-opening tool. The owner arrived at the scene and confronted the officer.

The teen tried to walk away and the officer attempted to detain him, but he turned around and struck the officer. They both struggled as the officer arrested him.

Both suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

The teen was charged with assault on LEO, possession of marijuana and animal cruelty. He is in custody at Merrimac Detention Center.

Animal Control took custody of the dog. No other details have been released at this time.

