Teenager shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Hampton

Police say they believe the 17-year-old male victim, who was found on Tide Mill Lane, was shot outside a residence

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenager in Hampton is dead after he was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to a Hampton Police department spokesperson, their 911 center received a call just before 4:30 p.m. reporting that a shooting had taken place at a location in the first block of Tide Mill Lane. Once on scene, police officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He died on the scene.

The spokesperson said investigators believe the teen was shot outside a residence, but provided no other information. He said the motive for and circumstances of this shooting incident remain under investigation.