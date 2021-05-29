Teenager shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenager in Hampton is dead after he was shot Saturday afternoon.
According to a Hampton Police department spokesperson, their 911 center received a call just before 4:30 p.m. reporting that a shooting had taken place at a location in the first block of Tide Mill Lane. Once on scene, police officers found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He died on the scene.
The spokesperson said investigators believe the teen was shot outside a residence, but provided no other information. He said the motive for and circumstances of this shooting incident remain under investigation.
Police asked that anyone has information that will assist them to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.