Teenager dies after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Newport News Wednesday evening, the Newport News Police Department said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive around 8:30 p.m.
That's where police found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have not shared what led up to the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- YOU-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.