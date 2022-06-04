Teenager dies after shooting in Newport News

Police said they found the teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Newport News Wednesday evening, the Newport News Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 13000 block of Aqueduct Drive around 8:30 p.m.

That's where police found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not shared what led up to the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.