Five teen boys arrested, charged with stealing cars

A 51-year-old woman was sitting in her car at a Newport News Walmart a little before 1:30 a.m. when a teenager with a gun opened her door and told her to get out.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After two cars were stolen in Newport News and Norfolk -- one at gunpoint -- police officers have arrested a group of five teenage boys suspected of the crimes.

Sarah Ketchum, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department, said they first learned about a carjacking that happened at the Walmart at 12401 Jefferson Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ketchum said a 51-year-old woman was sitting in her car a little before 1:30 a.m. when a teenager with a gun opened her door and told her to get out. Then, a second teen approached.

The woman got out of her car, and Ketchum said the boys drove off with it. She wasn't hurt.

Then, police learned about a car that had been stolen from Norfolk that may be connected to the car theft from the Newport News Walmart. Ketchum didn't say when that one was stolen, or what the circumstances around it were.

Officers in Norfolk spotted the second stolen car and started pursuing it, but the driver wouldn't pull over. The suspect drove the car into Portsmouth, where it broke down near City Park, Ketchum said.

Several teenagers allegedly got out of that car and tried to run. Portsmouth police officers detained two, and Newport News police officers arrested a third a few blocks away.

There was a 17-year-old boy from Norfolk, a 16-year-old boy from Newport News and a 14-year-old boy from Suffolk.

There was a fourth person in the car that day who escaped, Ketchum wrote.

Then, officers in Chesapeake spotted a car that matched the one stolen from Newport News. That car wouldn't pull over either, and pursuit led officers into Virginia Beach.

When the car stopped, Ketchum said officers arrested two 14-year-old boys who were in it, one from Suffolk and one from Virginia Beach.

All of the teens were turned over to Juvenile Intake. They all have the same two charges: carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Ketchum said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew chalked the arrests up to teamwork.