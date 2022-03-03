Two 19-year-olds accused of shooting, killing retired Norfolk Police sergeant

According to Norfolk Police, a 63-year-old woman was also hospitalized and is in critical condition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Court hearings have been set for the two 19-year-olds charged with shooting and killing a retired Norfolk Police Department Sergeant.

William Moore, 83, was found shot to death at his home at the end of Phillip Avenue in the Ocean View area of Norfolk on Monday. A memorial outside his home now grows with flowers, along with messages of remembrance.

Norfolk Police say they arrested Xavier Hudspeth and Andra Brown, who each face charges of:

One count of second-degree murder

One count of malicious shooting

Two counts of using a firearm in a felony offense

According to arrest warrants, Brown’s next appearance in court will be in late April, but Hudspeth’s next appearance is much sooner on March 9.

Court officials say this is because Brown has agreed to a public defender, but Hudspeth has indicated his intention to hire an attorney. But court officials noted because they are both suspects in the same case, the goal is to have them appear in court on the same day.