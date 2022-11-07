Teen boys facing felony murder charged after Virginia Beach shooting

Police say the 15 and 17 year old boys are also charged with attempted robbery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are behind bars in Virginia Beach on felony murder charges.

Virginia Beach police officers arrested the teens in connection with the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Richard Cantey on Staghorn Drive on Saturday night.

Carteius Wheeler has lived in that neighborhood for years. She said it’s tragic someone lost their life and she's shocked the suspects are so young.

“It’s very sad. It’s very sad that they are doing these types of things,” Wheeler said through tears. “I want them to go to school, get out to school and not walk around with a gun and not be so mad about something that you actually have to shoot somebody.”

Another woman who did not want to appear on camera said she heard gunshots and screaming on Saturday.

“Next thing I know, I heard ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ Three shots and she’s screaming and she’s like, ‘Somebody please help me, please help,’” the neighbor said.

She said she ran outside to help and saw Cantey and a screaming woman inside a car parked on the street.

“We pulled him out of the car and his eyes was like rolling back,” she said. “You couldn’t see any blood, like, the blood was internal and you could hear sounds in his throat.”

Medics pronounced Cantey dead at the hospital.

Virginia Beach detectives say the 15-year-old suspect is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 17-year-old is also facing a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Kids. Kids! And their whole life, gone,” the neighbor said.

Wheeler said: “That’s scary. I got a 17-year-old grandson and I feel for their parents and I’m sorry about the teenagers and the things that are going on with young people nowadays.”

People in the area say it's a quiet neighborhood where shootings and crime are rare.