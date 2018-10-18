GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A teenager is recovering in Gaston County after being beaten up at school. The fight was all caught on camera and spread across social media that day.

NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg spoke with the family of the 16-year-old recovering, who told her the teen suffered a concussion and several other injuries.

That family, not ready to go on camera, was still shaken and upset about this incident occurring. They did tell NBC Charlotte the school is working with them on what happened to their teenager.

We blurred the video, but it's still hard to watch. You can see two boys beating up another in the locker room at Stuart W. Cramer High School.

Parents with children at the school told NBC Charlotte they saw the video Tuesday, hours after it happened because students shared and posted in online.

"That's the first thing she showed me when she got in the car that day," Kimberly Balekaso told NBC Charlotte. "[My daughter said] Mom! A guy was in a fight today."

The video everyone is seeing is about 34 seconds long.

"I couldn't even watch everything because I didn't know where it was going," Balekaso added.

NBC Charlotte did receive a statement from Gaston County School's PIO stating the school is addressing the issue and working with police.

Two of the teens seen beating another were arrested on Tuesday. 17-year-old Denorrian Lindsay and 17-year-old Kaiser Kayton were seen smiling in their mugshots. Both are now facing simple assault charges plus disciplinary action at school.

The mother that stopped to talk with Rachel Lundberg today said aside from the school stepping in and law enforcement, a lot of the blame needs to be pointed back to the child's home.

"Do the parents know that their children are that violent and capable of that behavior? It's disturbing. Hopefully, something is being done about this at home," she said.

As of right now, no charges have been filed against the 16-year-old. Neither family of the two 17-year-olds arrested wanted to comment on the incident.

