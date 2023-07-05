3 teens shot in Elizabeth City

One of the teens has serious injuries, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Three teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Speed Street just after 3:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

That's where they found three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, who'd all been shot.

All three were taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. One of the 16-year-olds was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for serious injuries.

ECPD says the other two teens have non-life-threatening injuries.