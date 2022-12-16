Witness testimony reveals new details about murder case of still-missing Newport News mother

Shanitia Eure-Lewis' husband Adrian Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, even though authorities still have not yet recovered her body.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New witness testimony revealed new details about the weeks leading up to the disappearance of Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis, as well as the immediate hours after her last known whereabouts.

Eure-Lewis' husband Adrian Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, even though authorities still have not yet recovered her body. She was last seen after an early morning Sunday service at Gethsemane Baptist Church on the morning of July 17.

Police arrested Lewis at Dulles International Airport this summer as he was attempting to fly to Jamaica, and was found with his wife's passport and credit cards as well.

Eure-Lewis is described as a loving mother and a very active member of her church congregation.

Friends, family and police personnel testified Friday about the events that led up to July 17, as well as what they observed on the day itself.

Testimony from a friend of Lewis and Eure-Lewis

Became familiar with the couple's "marital problems," including Lewis explaining how Eure-Lewis told Adrian she wanted a divorce.

Says Lewis "didn't understand why she would want a divorce," so he used allegations of cheating as an excuse.

Says Lewis made previous comments about how he would "kill" his wife if he ever found out she was cheating.

Advised Eure-Lewis to remove previously purchased firearms from their home.

Last saw Eure-Lewis at the 8 a.m. service at Gethsemane on July 17, and was soon contacted by her that she believed Lewis "cloned" her phone, and at one point Adrian may have had Eure-Lewis' phone.

Heard from Lewis after 1 p.m., was told "It's over" and to look out for his two sons as he leaves for Mexico.

Lewis admitted to a friend who testified he was texting Eure-Lewis' sister as if he were his wife.

Friend called Eure-Lewis' sister, realizing she was texting Adrian believing it was her sister.

Was never told by Eure-Lewis -- nor did he believe -- she was having an affair.

Testimony from Eure-Lewis' sister

Talked to her sister every day, and they were "very close" and went to Gethsemane Baptist Church all their lives.

Was told by sister she wanted to divorce Adrian.

Eure-Lewis brought firearms from her home to her sister for fear of husband's access.

Adrian called Eure-Lewis' sister asking if she knew if her sister was cheating on him.

Heard Adrian make another call from another phone asking if the person on the other line was having an affair with his wife.

Sister could not connect over the phone with Eure-Lewis but was still receiving text messages.

Eventually found Adrian with his truck backed up to a dumpster at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and South Avenue.

A friend called to acknowledge something felt "wrong."

Belongings recovered from the dumpster are later revealed to be Eure-Lewis' possessions.

Testimony from investigators

Suspected blood samples were recovered from Adrian's truck.

Recovered search histories from Adrian's phone, which showed searches for how to kill someone.

Surveillance video from across Newport News shows Adrian wiping the inside of his truck with a rag with a body in the passenger seat.

Seen on surveillance video with two phones pawning what investigators report are Eure-Lewis' belongings.